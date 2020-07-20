Community-based media platform TheFutureParty is teaming up with Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club for a panel discussion titled "You Are Not Alone." The second in a series of panel discussions held from coronavirus quarantine, "You Are Not Alone" will place a focus on the importance of mental health within communities of color.

The panel will comprise of advocates for mental health awareness, including Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, Nina Westbrook, Emilia Ortez, Darian D. Hall, and Kaya Thomas. The discussion will tackle the stigmas around mental health in communities of color

"It's important to us at BBC that we utilize our platform to highlight those who are committed to creating a better society for us all," said BBC Icecream's marketing manager. "Mental wellness is something we have been focusing on lately and we noticed the minimal amount of resources for communities of color—communities that as of late, need them the most. With the You Are Not Alone event, we hope to open more doors and educate people about the spaces created specifically for them."

To coincide with the event, Billionaire Boys Club and TheFutureParty also collaborated on a limited-run t-shirt. Due to drop on July 23 via ntwrk just an hour before the panel discussion, a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Boris L Henson Foundation.

The Creative Quarantine panel will take place on July 23 at 7 p.m. ET here.