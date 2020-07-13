The path toward what would eventually become Dior's summer 2021 men's collection began with a late 2019 meeting in Miami between Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo and brand creative director Kim Jones.

A crucial element of the collection, as explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared ahead of the its livestreamed reveal on Monday, is the inspiration brought on by exploring the art technique known as "trompe-l'œil."

To unveil the collection, Kim Jones and Amoako Boafo enlisted video artist Chris Cunningham, who edited and soundtracked a visual accompaniment for the summer 2021 pieces. Over the weekend, Jones thanked art collector Mera Rubell for the late 2019 introduction to Boafo. He also thanked Olivier Bialobos and the Mariane Ibrahim Gallery for their assistance in bringing this latest collection to life.

Back in June, the first items from the men's fall 2020 collection started hitting Dior boutiques:

Also in June, collectors were gifted with the arrival of the hotly anticipated Dior x Air Jordan 1s. The two brands also collaborated on an Air Jordan 1 Low, as well as a run of ready-to-wear pieces.