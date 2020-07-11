Paris Fashion Week looks a lot different this season.
In the wake of the unprecedented health crisis, many labels and brands have ditched their in-person runway shows in favor of social distance-friendly events. Casablanca founder Charaf Tajer is among the designers who have opted to showcase their upcoming collections exclusively online, resulting in a much safer and much more inclusive experience.
Today, Casablanca will host the virtual presentation for its Spring/Summer 2021 range appropriately titled, "after the rain comes the rainbow."
"The narrative of this show is that it's kind of like a souvenir of our trip to Hawaii," Tajer told Paper magazine. "We were very much into the idea of after-COVID and how even more we always cling to the idealist type of thinking and the love of nature, architecture and culture in general. I think we can bring a message of hope."
In Gratitude to be able to do what I love!! Excited to share our digital presentation of our SS21 collection with you all tomorrow at 4.30Pm (Paris time) After the rain Comes the rainbow 🌈!! This season has brought us some interesting new challenges and new ways of working but we are very excited to reveal our new collection. Love to everyone!! We are living in a beautiful world we here to honor it ❤️ Charaf #casaway
A post shared by © Charaf Tajer (@charaftajer) on Jul 10, 2020 at 4:01am PDT
Described as "a love letter to the world that is in much need of some light," the Casablanca Spring/Summer 2021 collection draws inspiration from Hawaii's lush natural landscape, incorporating blush pink, ocean blue, and rainbow hues across a selection of light knitwear, polos, tailored suits, and more.
You can check out the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 virtual presentation via YouTube above.