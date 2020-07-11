Paris Fashion Week looks a lot different this season.

In the wake of the unprecedented health crisis, many labels and brands have ditched their in-person runway shows in favor of social distance-friendly events. Casablanca founder Charaf Tajer is among the designers who have opted to showcase their upcoming collections exclusively online, resulting in a much safer and much more inclusive experience.

Today, Casablanca will host the virtual presentation for its Spring/Summer 2021 range appropriately titled, "after the rain comes the rainbow."

"The narrative of this show is that it's kind of like a souvenir of our trip to Hawaii," Tajer told Paper magazine. "We were very much into the idea of after-COVID and how even more we always cling to the idealist type of thinking and the love of nature, architecture and culture in general. I think we can bring a message of hope."

Described as "a love letter to the world that is in much need of some light," the Casablanca Spring/Summer 2021 collection draws inspiration from Hawaii's lush natural landscape, incorporating blush pink, ocean blue, and rainbow hues across a selection of light knitwear, polos, tailored suits, and more.

You can check out the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 virtual presentation via YouTube above.