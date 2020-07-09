Megan Thee Stallion's latest collaboration is sure to please many hip-hop and anime fans.

The Houston rapper recently joined forces with Crunchyroll on an anime streetwear capsule under the in-house Crunchyroll Loves line. The unisex pieces include short- and long-sleeve graphic tees, pullover hoodies, and a canvas tote bag, all of which nod to her animated "Savage" visuals.

The CR Loves Megan Thee Stallion capsule is available for pre-order at Crunchyroll's website beginning today through July 20. The pieces, which range between $19.54 to $59.95, are expected to release at the end of September.

Meg's love for anime has been well documented over the years, both in her music videos and her lyrics. The rapper spoke about her passion for the Japanese animation during an interview with Crunchyroll's Tim "T-Time" Lyu earlier this year.

"I'm half anime character, half rapper," she said during the Instagram Live broadcast. "... I like how you see a character, and it starts off, he's not really the strongest, he might be a little weak, but he has to go through all this training. You grow with the character. You see all the trials and tribulations they go through. Then you meet new people along the way that help them become the person he needs to be. I apply that to my life a lot."