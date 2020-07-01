Plenty of people are kicking off an extended holiday weekend tomorrow. What better way to start off the celebration than to treat yourself to some new clothes?

Popular brands like Aimé Leon Dore, Supreme, Fear of God Essentials, Bape, and more are all dropping off some new product worthy of being added to your Summer 2020 wardrobe. From brightly-colored T-shirts stamped with playful graphics to toned-down essentials like hoodies and polos, there is surely something to cater to anyone's taste here.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Aimé Leon Dore Spring/Summer 2020 Uniform II

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: aimeleondore.com

Price: $70-$160

Aimé Leon Dore has dropped off the second installation of its Spring/Summer 2020 Uniform collection. The release consists of essential pieces like T-shirt, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, and long sleeve pocket T-shirts. Each is available in heather grey, faded black, green, and blue options.

7 Moncler Fragment Hirsohi Fujiwara

Release Date: July 2

Where to Buy It: moncler.com

Price: TBD

The latest Moncler Genius collection is in collaboration with Fragment's Hiroshi Fujiwara. Highlights include jackets that read "FRAGMENT LOVES MOUNTAIN," items that reference Fujiwara's Pokèmon Thunderbolt Project, biker jackets crafted with Lewis Leathers, bomber jackets embroidered with Kool & the Gang’s Spirit of the Boogie cover, and Moncler's signature puffer coats covered in a traditional flannel pattern.

Supreme Summer 2020 Graphic T-shirts

Release Date: July 2

Where to Buy It: supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

Supreme is dropping off its range of new graphic T-shirts for Summer 2020 this Thursday. Eight designs will be available in total with highlights like the classic Motion logo and two designs with official shots from 2001 Japanese crime film Ichi the Killer.

Fear of God Essentials Spring/Summer 2020

Release Date: July 1

Where to Buy It: pacsun.com and other select retailers

Price: TBD

Fear of God's diffusion line, Essentials, has released the first installment of its Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Items include knit sweaters, fleece quarter zips, polo shirts, and iridescent puffer jackets.

Pyer Moss x Reebok Experiment 4

Release Date: July 3

Where to Buy It: pyermoss.com

Price: $250

Pyer Moss continues its ongoing collaborative partnership with Reebok with a brand new colorway of the Instapump Fury-inspired Experiment 4. The design remixes the classic '90s runner with tweaked paneling, a leather shroud, toggle lacing, and a velour liner. This particular colorway sports a black upper, white shroud, and pink lining. Partial proceeds are being donated to the Innocence Project, a nonprofit dedicated to freeing wrongfully convicted people from prison.

Brain Dead 'Cow' Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: wearebraindead.com

Price: $85-$140

Brain Dead has released two items covered in cow print. A pair of cotton shorts for the summertime and a throw pillow for the crib are both available now. Each is covered in black and white spots. The pillow is completed with a large green Brain Dead logo at the center. Kyle Ng's brand has also recently released an assortment of sunglasses, the perfect accessory to complete any summer fit, that are worth checking out as well.

Garfield x Bape

Release Date: July 4

Where to Buy It: bape.com

Price: $115-$289

Bape's latest collaboration is inspired by the classic comic strip and cartoon Garfield. The lasagna-loving feline can be seen alongside the streetwear brand's signature markings like Baby Milo and the Ape Head on a series of graphic T-shirts, hoodies, a trucker hat, and a tote bag. Certain graphics are even detailed with Garfield's black stripes streaking across the back.

ICECREAM Summer 2020 Capsule

Release Date: July 3

Where to Buy It: BBC NY flagship

Price: TBD

Pharrell's BBC ICEREAM is celebrating the reopening of its New York flagship with a special ICECREAM capsule collection perfect for the warmer weather. A Hawaiian shirt, board shirts, and bucket hat have been covered in an all-over print illustrated by SK8THING. The final item is a green and yellow pair of basketball shorts inspired by the colors of Pharrell's hometown, Virginia Beach, that are emblazoned with a Running Dog logo across the front.

Carrots x FTP

Release Date: July 1

Where to Buy It: anwarcarrots.com

Price: TBD

Following some teasers that popped up on Anwar Carrots' social media pages this past week, it looks like Carrots and FTP are dropping a collab this Wednesday. While the full offering remains to be seen, the photos that have surfaced suggest items like a white T-shirt and orange hoodie with special co-branding will be among some of the pieces for fans to choose from.

Gracious MFG Superstar Edition Iso Hoodie

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: graciousmfg.com

Price: $125

This New York-based brand that has recently been repped by Odell Beckham Jr. has added new graphic T-shirts and French terry hoodies to its web store for pre-order over the past few weeks. The latest is a basketball-inspired Superstar Edition ISO Hoodie in cream, which showcases the same image as the T-shirt recently spotted on OBJ.

Saintwoods SW.009

Release Date: July 1

Where to Buy It: saintwoods.com

Price: TBD

Saintwoods is released its ninth ready-to-wear collection today. SW.009 features graphic T-shirts with imagery like eyeless Sesame Street characters or electrocuted skeletons. Motorcycle racing tops, hockey jerseys adorned with the grim reaper, minimal logo hoodies, and even accessories like car window decals are available.