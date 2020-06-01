Virgil Abloh took to IG to apologize for comments he made as protests calling for racial justice erupted across the nation following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear collection was met with backlash after he decided to post and comment on video that showed Sean Wotherspoon’s Round Two Vintage store was looted.

"You see the passion, blood, sweat and tears Sean puts in for our culture. This disgusts me," Abloh said in his post. "To the kids that ransacked his store and RSVP DTLA, and all our stores in our scene just know, that product staring at you in your home/apartment right now is tainted and a reminder of a person I hope you aren’t. We’re a part of a culture together. Is this what you want?? When you walk past him in the future please have the dignity to not look him in the eye, hang your head in shame….”

"I apologize that my comments yesterday appeared as if my main concerns are anything other than full solidarity with the movements against police violence, racism, and inequality," Abloh wrote.

You can read his full apology below.

Earlier in the day, Abloh responded to criticism he received for donating $50, an amount many saw as insufficient, to Fempower in Miami.

Virgil just posted he donated $50 lmao...I can’t believe this is y’all mans. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XZoc3oU6AU — Yuri’ san (@plugyuri) June 1, 2020

Virgil donating the hefty sum of $50.. approximately the cost of one Off-White sock pic.twitter.com/HtHQm5yXoC — Groupthink (@groupthink__) June 1, 2020

"More light before a narrative forms around false assumptions," Virgil said on IG. "The $50 donation described in a recent screenshot was part of a matching funds movement of friends i follow in my timeline."