Pop Smoke's legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music and fans.

Since Virgil Abloh dropped the ball with the cover art he created for Pop's posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, fans decided to display their appreciation for the rapper by showcasing how they would've created the cover. These artists took to Twitter where they flooded the timeline with conceptual pieces that commemorate the late rapper and his upcoming project.

Gibson Hazard, who's worked on Drake’s Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour and with Lil Uzi Vert, also shared some cover art he created.

shoot for the stars, aim for the moon: a cover 💫 pic.twitter.com/J8rLxieFH0 — Gibson Hazard (@GibsonHazard) June 30, 2020

50 Cent, who criticized Abloh's cover, shared a few alternatives created by fans to his IG account.

The tides turned on Virgil when Pop Smoke's manager, Steven Victor, revealed the album's cover art on Monday. Fans felt that more effort could have been put into the concept, leading them to respond with trolls and their own take on the work. As a result, Victor announced that they would be reworking the cover art. Also, 50 Cent—who signed on to be the album's executive producer—told Virgil to go back to the drawing board.