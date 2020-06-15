Matthew M. Williams, founder and lead designer of 1017 ALYX 9SM, has been named the new creative director for Givenchy.

In a statement shared in a voice note format, Williams opened up about the "surreal" feeling he's having from bringing to fruition a role he's dreamed of his entire creative life.

"It's been my lifelong dream to be in this position and it's really surreal that it's finally here," he said on Monday. "I've worked every day for 15 years toward this single goal and it's super, super surreal. At the same time, it's bittersweet because we're living in an unprecedented times in the world and I just hope in some way I can bring hope, and with my community and colleagues create positive changes for our industry and for the world. I'd like to use this platform to do so."

In another statement, Williams echoed that sentiment while laying out his plans for a move toward "modernity and inclusivity" in this new era.

"I am extremely honored to join the House of Givenchy," Williams said. "The Maison's unique position and timeless aura make it an undeniable icon and I am looking forward to working together with its ateliers and teams, to move it into a new era based on modernity and inclusivity."

Renaud de Lesquen, CEO and president of Givenchy, added his assessment that Williams joining the team bodes well for the brand's ability to reach new heights.

Image via Givenchy/Paolo Roversi

"I am convinced that, with his unapologetic approach to design and creativity and in great collaboration with the Maison's exceptional ateliers and teams, Matthew will help Givenchy reach its full potential," he said.

Williams, of course, was preceded at Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller. After three years with the brand, Waight Keller's exit was announced back in April, marking the end of a well-received run that brought menswear to a new level.

Williams' first collection for Givenchy will be shown in Paris this October.