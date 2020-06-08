KAWS has announced a sale in support of organizations he considers exemplary of "making positive change happen."

On Tuesday, a portion of all sales on the KAWSONE site will be distributed to Black Lives Matter and Color of Change. The goal, per a press release, is to raise at least $250,000.

"In addition to a new work titled TAKE, I've included a few pieces from my personal inventory as well as a restock of the book KAWS: COMPANIONSHIP IN THE AGE OF LONELINESS," the artist said on Monday:

Hit up the site at 12:00 p.m. ET on June 9 for more info.

KAWS joins the growing number of artists, brands, labels, and other public figures who are contributing in a variety of ways to social justice organizations. Just last week, for example, Supreme stepped up with a pledge of $500,000 to be distributed among Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Campaign Zero, and Black Futures Lab.

If you're in a position to donate, and/or you have a few seconds to spend adding your name to urgent petitions, carve out a moment today for these causes.

