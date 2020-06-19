GUESS and J Balvin continue their relationship with the 2020 Colores collection—inspired by the artist's latest studio album.

In support of the drop, GUESS has released a short documentary that explores how the collection came to be. The video begins with Balvin meeting with the brand's team in Los Angeles to discuss design concepts before heading to Medellín, Colombia, to shoot the collection's colorful campaign.

"We want to give insight to things we are doing as a brand that will hopefully give inspiration to the next class of creators," Nicolai Marciano, GUESS' director of brand partnerships and specialty marketing, said about the documentary. "Also, Jose’s fan base is so passionate about everything he does, we wanted to give them something tangible beyond just the collection itself they could enjoy at the launch."

The GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection delivers a 50-piece men's collection that ranges from $39-$128. Key items include a prism-patterned short-sleeve button up, a Colombia-print zip-up hoodie, and all-over print boxer shorts. There are also 29 women's pieces and 26 kids' pieces, all which mirror the styles seen in the men's collection. Lots of tie-dye, stripes, and, of course, color.

"It’s been an amazing process and we find ourselves organically wanting to create these moments together based on Jose’s life, art, and passions," Marciano continued. "When you cultivate that kind of relationship, it tends to have a lasting impact not only on the fans but the people working hard to make things happen. He’s been so influential amongst his peers and supporters, we wanted to help him reach this vision of global inclusivity which is needed now more than ever."

You can check out the campaign's documentary above, as well as lookbook and product images below. The GUESS x J Balvin Colores is available now at GUESS.com.