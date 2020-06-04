After announcing a donation of $15,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Zac Clark of FTP shared a screenshot of an exchange with an accountant in which it was revealed that the donation was being rejected due to the F.

FTP, as I surely shouldn't have to remind anyone reading this, stands for Fuck the Population. Shortly after sharing a receipt to his Twitter account on Wednesday showing the $15,000 payment to the Food Bank, alongside the flipped acronym "Feed the Population," the screenshot rolled through showing the profanity-inspired rejection:

At the time of this writing, Zac hadn't provided any public updates about the status of the donation, though several in the replies immediately stepped up to offer assistance ranging from recommendations about making the donation anonymously to making it in his own name as opposed to the brand name. And just so we're clear here, the brand's name is awesome, not to mention its current hyper-relevance amid nationwide protests in which the "FTP" acronym can also be used—as it is in the new YG single—to mean "Fuck the police."

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank did not immediately respond to Complex's request for comment.

The bank, which has helped serve the Los Angeles area since 1973, has remained commendably active during the COVID-19 era, even while sustaining unexpected expenses. In an update shared Wednesday, the bank said operations were still ongoing "with no major impact on our staff and facilities."

For info on how to donate, click here.