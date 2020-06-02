Amid ongoing nationwide protests that started following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, YG has shared a new protest song titled "FTP (Fuck the Police)."

"So I got bad news I was told today that my protest is not safe and that people could get hurt or shot," YG, who had previously announced details regarding a Hollywood & Vine demonstration, said on IG Tuesday. "I'm not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I'mma cancel the date. It's fucked up but I'm gonna come back bigger and better. I'm partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this shit the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate."

Stream "FTP (Fuck the Police)," produced by Swish and Larry J, up top via YouTube.

During the 2016 presidential election coverage, YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT"—a.k.a "Fuck Donald Trump"—became a protest anthem for the era.

With protests taking place all across the country, it's important to know how to help those who may find themselves arrested (or even targeted) by police during a demonstration. Regardless of how you're able to contribute, whether through donations or protests or both, encourage your friends to do the same. Now is not the time for silence.