Of the many social activities brought to a grinding halt thanks to COVID-19 are weddings, though recent weeks have brought us some inventive takes on celebrations of love in the time of coronavirus.

For prolific music video crafter and multidisciplinary artist Vashtie, who today shared new photos of her wedding with designer Emil Boye, the original plan was to have a "big celebratory wedding" this year. As Vashtie explained in a statement to Complex, however, the pandemic ultimately inspired a different approach to marking their union.

"In 2019, I got engaged and planned to have a big celebratory wedding in 2020," Vashtie said. "COVID-19 had other plans, so we postponed the celebration and decided in March to secretly get married at City Hall."

Photography by Edwin Ortiz, Jr.

For their attire, Vashtie said, she and Emil chose to "honor tradition" with a personalized take on the traditional wedding aesthetic.

"To honor tradition I wore all white, but to be true to myself I donned an ensemble consisting of a white Supreme Hanes T-shirt, white Dickies, white Air Force 1 Lows, and a custom Durag Veil by Evita Loca," Vashtie said. "My now-husband stayed true to his Danish style wearing a minimal look of all black and Retro Mid Jordan 1s."

Photography by Edwin Ortiz, Jr.

Vashtie wasn't initially keen on sharing photos of such a personal moment. Ultimately, however, she was swayed by the realization that doing so might give some encouragement to others who are having to shift their own plans during the COVID-19 era.

"I debated on if I would share this personal moment, but realized it could maybe inspire others during these shifting times," Vashtie said. "While right now seems uncertain, the truth is any moment is. Plans derail and the future is always unknown, but we can still enjoy the life we have and make the best of it."

Below, see additional photos of Vashtie and Emil's secret city hall wedding, all shot by Edwin Ortiz Jr.

Photography by Edwin Ortiz, Jr.

