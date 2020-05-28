The Lil Boat trilogy comes to a close on Friday with the release of Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3, boasting the previously released "Split/Whole Time" and "Oprah's Bank Account," the latter of which features Drake and DaBaby.

The new era has fans ascribing meaning to a number of aesthetic and thematic possibilities, including Yachty's decision to forego the red braids look that was previously an ominpresent staple of his presentation as an artist. In a new interview with Highsnobiety, however, Yachty explained that the move is not indicative of anything as deep as fans might have assumed.

"Honestly, it was hard to maintain," he said in the new interview with Danny Schwartz, out this week. "The bleach was literally killing my hair. My hair was just dying. It's growing now. That's all. It's just hair. I just kept it red because I loved it. But it kept falling out. It never would grow."

He went on: "I think sometimes people just assume things are a lot more complex. In my world, it's just not that deep, bro."

Connecting the change to his approach to music as a whole, Yachty affirmed there is "no strategy" afoot. "It's just music," he said. "It's all fun to me. There's no strategy behind it, like, 'oh, his hair was red, it's black now. [He's] making evil rap music.' It's not like that."

Also in the interview, Yachty—who is said to have recorded the new album "four times from scratch" since sessions began in 2018—gave a similar explanation when asked if there's any thematic connection going on with the album trilogy.

"It's not that deep," he said. Peep the HS feature in full here.

Earlier this week, Yachty shared the video for "Split/Whole Time," which notably features an appearance by Playboi Carti. Revisit that below while wondering where Whole Lotta Red is.