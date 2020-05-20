Everyone loves a good collaboration. If done right, it's great to see two of your favorite brands come together to make something new. This week is highlighted by plenty of fresh collabs that are worth your consideration. Let's help you piece together your first summer fit when quarantine finally lifts–hopefully.

Highlights this week include Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang joining forces with Levi's to help the brand celebrate 501 Day. Supreme has added another chapter to its storied relationship with The North Face, Takashi Murakami is shedding light on the bee population with the sustainable brand Pangaia, and Virgil Abloh is collaborating with Kid Cudi for limited edition merch. Other standouts include Awake NY's latest collection, archival pieces from Undercover, and more.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases in the list below.

Golf Wang x Levi's

Release Date: May 20

Where to Buy It: levi.com and golfwang.com

Price: $150-$190

As part of its 501 Day celebration, Levi's is releasing a special project with Tyler, the Creator's Golf Wang. The brand's signature 501 jeans and trucker jacket have been remixed with a ecru denim covered in multicolored polka dots. A yellow Golf Wang logo with a heart and flower can be seen embroidered on the back right pocket of each pairs of 501s.

Supreme x The North Face

Release Date: May 21

Where to Buy It: supremenewyork.com

Price: TBD

Supreme is once again joining forces with The North Face for another brand new capsule collection. The duo's Spring 2020 range consists of water resistant cargo jackets, vests, belted convertible cargo pants, grapic T-shirts, totes, caps, and keychains. The standout colorway is covered in a colorful pastel pattern. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the OneWorld T-shirt will be donated to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, aiding frontline workers and vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awake NY Spring/Summer 2020 Collection

Release Date: May 19

Where to Buy It: awakenyclothing.com, Dover Street Market, and SSENSE (May 26)

Price: TBD

Angelo Baque's Awake NY recently dropped off its Spring/Summer 2020 offering on Tuesday. Tonal logo hoodies, embroidered crewnecks, plaid mohair cardigans, and corduroy jackets with chenille patchwork are among this season's selection. New graphic T-shirts include an homage to the late Nelson Mandela and a logo flip of Vick's VaporRub. Partial proceeds will be donated to the New Immigrant Community Empowerment (NICE), a Queens-based nonprofit that aids immigrant workers.

Takashi Murakami x Pangaia 'World Bee Day' Capsule

Release Date: May 20

Where to Buy It: thepangaia.com

Price: $95-$220

Takashi Murakami's latest collaboration with the sustainable clothing brand Pangaia celebrates World Bee Day. The iconic artist's signature flower designs have been placed on hoodies and T-shirts in various colors accompanied by a playful bee illustration. The back of each piece features co-branded text and a factoid about the importance of bees written in small black lettering. Pangaia's garments are made from organic cotton and recycled materials.

Virgil Abloh x Kid Cudi 'Leader of the Delinquents' T-shirt

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: kidcudi.com

Price: $50

Virgil Abloh has linked up with his close friend to release a limited edition graphic T-shirt celebrating Kid Cudi's newest single, "The Leader of the Delinquents." The white T-shirt features a sketch by Abloh on the front depicting a larger Cudi acting as a puppeteer to a smaller version of himself inspired by an infamous TMZ video from 2012. The song title is written across the back in black lettering. The same illustration also appears on special edition vinyl, cassette tapes, and prints which are also available now.

Undercover 'Mad Archives' GURUGURU Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: store.undercoverism.com

Price: app. $92-$300

Undercover revisits its archive, Fall/Winter 2006 to be exact, for its latest "Mar Archives" release. Black and white hoodies, T-shirts, and tote bag are all up for grabs displaying a warped version of the brand's Rebel Bear above the phrase "GURUGURU."

New York Sunshine x 100 Wolves Hoodie

Release Date: May 22

Where to Buy It: newyorksunshine.com

Price: TBD

New York Sunshine's Install Team has collaborated with 100 Wolves on a special hoodie dropping this Friday. The sky blue hoodie sports black co-branding on the left chest and an illustration of a wolf hammering a nail printed across the entire back.

Alexander McQueen Tread Slick

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: alexandermcqueen.com

Price: $650-$850

The Tread Slick is a new sneaker from Alexander McQueen. A canvas upper with a rubber toe, reminiscent of the Converse Chuck Taylor, has been placed atop a chunky boot-like sole. High-top and low-top versions will both be available.

Club Fantasy 'Elevate' Part 1 Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: clubfantasy.us

Price: $19-$125

Club Fantasy, the streetwear brand of former Donda art director Joe Perez, has just launched the first offering from its new "Elevate" collection. The lineup includes T-shirt, hoodies, sweatpants, and socks. Each is available in various colorways donning the brand's Neo Logo or Inner Light graphics inspired by rave culture of the '90s and early 2000s.

Undercover x Dr Martens 1460 Remastered

Release Date: May 23

Where to Buy It: drmartens.com and other select retailers

Price: TBD

Undercover has collaborated with Dr Martens on a remastered version of the brand's signature 1460 boot to mark its 60th anniversary. The pair is constructed of black corduroy with "S" and "N" (Spiritual Noise) embroidered on each toe box , respectively. A bespoke floral pattern designed by Jun Takahashi graces the insole. Only 1,460 pairs will be released.