The Las Vegas Raiders decided to send out a message on Twitter in the wake of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict that said “I Can Breathe” with the day’s date, which happens to be 4/20. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts he was charged with, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, in the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.

Needless to say, the Raiders’ tweet was not well received.

Check it out and be your own judge, but pretty sure most people are going to be in the same group here:

Whose perspective is that statement even from?

Following the backlash, Raiders owner Mark Davis told Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Ed Graney that he was responsible for the tweet.

Just spoke with Raiders owner Mark Davis: "That's my tweet. That was me. I don't want anyone in the organization taking heat. I take full responsibility for that."

Story coming soon on the reason for the tweet and Davis' thoughts on today's verdict at https://t.co/bxwBcPsbQs — Ed Graney (@edgraney) April 21, 2021

