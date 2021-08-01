A man who skateboarder Terry Kennedy allegedly attacked in an Illinois motel has died, according to TMZ.

The man, 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun, died on Saturday as the publication reportedly learned from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The news of his death comes days after Josiah was attacked at an Oakbrook Terrace motel where he suffered a fractured skull and a concussion.

Kennedy—who often skated alongside Rob Dyrdek and was part of Pharrell’s Ice Cream Skate Team back in the day—was previously booked after fleeing the scene, TMZ learned from a DuPage State’s Attorney’s Office spokesperson. He also threatened to murder police nine times, the publication reports, saying “I will kill one of you police. We kill police where I’m from.”

The 36-year-old’s bail was reportedly set to $100,000 Wednesday and he remained behind bars after his first court date.

With the death of Kassahun, it is unclear how much his bail will increase. The skater—who may have been familiar with the victim, according to a friend’s Instagram Stories showing photos of them together—was already facing charges of aggravated battery in a public place and threatening a public official in relation to the incident.