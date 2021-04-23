Steph Curry makes a lot of things look easy on the court, but even a unanimous MVP has to marvel at some of the things LeBron James could do with a basketball.

During a recent appearance on The Rex Chapman Show, Steph Curry admits there are things he “wishes” he could do that LeBron can.

“I’ll see LeBron and I wish I could do some of the stuff he can do physically and you kinda get wrapped up in and distracted by that,” he said when advising younger players to be comfortable with their own skillset when they play. “At the end of the day, I am my own type of basketball player. I’ve got to do what I can to be successful.”

To say Steph Curry is a “successful” player would be an understatement. At just 6’3” the Golden State Warrior has dominated the game with his ballhandling and understanding of spacing. He’s also changed the way the game is played for generations to come with his shooting ability. In fact, he’s well on his way to becoming the NBA’s All-Time leader in three-pointers made and is arguably the best shooter in NBA history.

Let’s not forget that he also has three NBA championships (all won at LeBron Jame’s expense) and back-to-back regular-season MVPs. This goes to show, that it’s possible to succeed by just being yourself—even if you’re going up against The GOAT.