Following his split from fitness model Brittany Renner, Charlotte Hornets player PJ Washington is putting some rumors regarding child support to rest.

The two only confirmed their relationship sometime last year, before revealing that they had a baby on the way in March. Their baby boy arrived in May, but rumors that they had split started to circulate as recently as last month. Their pregnancy reveal photoshoot has since been removed from their Instagrams, and in the wake of their presumed split, Washington wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “You was faking it along.”

TMZ points out that rumors have since circulated that Washington is expected to pay around $200,000 per month in child support to Renner.

In a very simple tweet, Washington appeared to address the situation. “Stop the [cap emoji],” he wrote.