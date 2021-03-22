A month after confirming their relationship, Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington and fitness model Brittany Renner announced they have a baby on the way.

The couple revealed the pregnancy alongside photoshoot photos of them together in separate Instagram posts. Renner kept her post simple with a series of emojis, while Washington added, “Can’t wait to meet my lil man.” The two only officially confirmed they were an item last month, but rumors have circulated regarding their relationship as far back as February 2019.

A number of the pair’s celebrity friends congratulated them on their pregnancy in the comments. “I can’t wait to meet him,” wrote Skai Jackson. “Congrats big monnnnnnnn‼️" added Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Upon making their relationship public last month, Washington wrote about what Renner meant to him in a lengthy Instagram post. “You have been a huge blessing and you have helped me tremendously in every aspect of my life,” he wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a life without you in it, our relationship has had its ups and downs but there is no place I’d rather be. Through thick and thin I know you will always be on my side. I love you will [sic] all my heart and I hope you have a great birthday.”

Read reactions to the pregnancy announcement below.