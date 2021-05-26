Nearly two months since he was fired by ESPN after posting a video of himself with strippers on Instagram Live, Paul Pierce took to Twitter Wednesday to take a shot at his former employer.

“@espn I don’t need you,” Pierce wrote. “I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free.”

In April, ESPN let Pierce go after the former Boston Celtic was seen on Instagram smoking and playing poker with his buddies while several strippers twerked in the background.

Since retiring from the league in 2017, Pierce had been an ESPN NBA analyst for the network’s NBA coverage on NBA Countdown and The Jump. He joined ESPN as a regular studio analyst in August ahead of the 2017-18 NBA season. Previously, he joined ESPN’s and ABC’s NBA Countdown as a guest analyst during the 2017 and 2016 NBA Finals.

The news comes just two weeks after the NBA announced that Pierce will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Pierce, 43, spent 19 seasons in the league, also suiting up for the Wizards, Nets and Clippers. After announcing that he was hanging it up in 2017, he signed a one-day contract with the Celtics to officially retire with the franchise that drafted him.