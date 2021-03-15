When Complex Canada interviewed Raptors coach Nick Nurse in November, he professed his love for Toronto-based singer-songwriter Dallas Green a.k.a. City and Colour.

“I’m listening to City and Colour right now,” he told us. “I’m listening to a lot of Dallas Green. I’m becoming a big fan. I think he’s got some great songs and a great voice.”

While the coach laughed off our suggestion that we might one day see a Nick Nurse x City and Colour collab, just mere months later, that’s exactly what we’ve got. The two have announced a limited-edition hoodie to celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Nick Nurse Foundation, which supports a series of programs that assist the academic development of children and young adults while exposing them to music, sports, and literacy.

The hoodie—available in white, black, and hot pink—features a wacky illustration of the coach’s famed “Nurse’s Pill” basketball taking a bite out of a guitar, surrounded by some shared interests of Nurse and Green. There’s also a sweet New York Harcore-inspired “NN x CC” logo on the sleeve. All profits made from the collab will be donated to the Indspire City and Colour Indigenous Student Bursary, which helps First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students work towards accomplishing their post-secondary education goals.

“Super excited about this collaboration with Dallas and City and Colour,” says Nurse in a statement. “I’m honoured to be able to give back and support the community; it’s always been important to me.”

“It’s incredible to see what Nick has done for the community and the impact he’s had,” says Green. “I’m very happy to be able to lend some of my time to the great foundation that him and his team started.”

We’re not saying Complex Canada is responsible for spurring this collab—but we’ve not not saying it either.

The Nick Nurse x City and Colour limited-edition hoodie is available for pre-order here.