The NFL and Clubhouse announced Sunday that they are joining forces to produce exclusive programming during the week of the 2021 NFL Draft. The deal marks the first sports partnership for the interactive-audio chat app.

Beginning Monday, April 26, the NFL will host a series of “rooms” (audio chatrooms on Clubhouse) leading up to Thursday’s draft, which will include a pre-draft assessment of prospective players, a conversation with alums of the University of Alabama’s football team, a fan-driven mock draft and draft analysis.

According to an NFL press release, users can drop in on the Clubhouse rooms to follow the picks live as they’re announced and listen in on discussions featuring key NFL figures—from athletes and coaches to network personalities. Fans also have the opportunity to join the conversation and be invited on stage by moderators to ask questions or share their reactions to the Draft.

The NFL has launched an official Clubhouse account at joinclubhouse.com/club/nfl. The actual 2021 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday, April 29 and ends Saturday, May 1.

“The NFL’s commitment to innovation is matched only by their devotion to their fans and we are proud to welcome the NFL to Clubhouse,” Sean Brown, Head of Sports Partnerships at Clubhouse, said in a statement. “The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year for football fans, and we know that millions of creators will be discussing, debating and celebrating throughout the week.”