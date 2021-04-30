The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft brought drama as rumors and trades dominated the headlines. We saw five quarterbacks taken on Thursday night and several deals that might change the landscape of the league for the foreseeable future. Of course, we won’t know how any of these moves pan out for a little bit, but the NFL Draft has become one of the most exciting events in sports.

Every single team has hope and fans will always believe that their team just drafted a future star. There were plenty of surprises and clearly plenty of smoke heading into the draft. The 49ers took their QB while Mac Jones fell to the Patriots and the Bears traded up for Justin Fields. Who saw that coming?

That’s the beauty of the entire thing. With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, it’s time to take a look at what teams did and give out some grades for every single pick. Let’s have some fun.