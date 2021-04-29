Aaron Rodgers is reportedly “disgruntled” with the Packers and has told some in the organization that he does not want to return next season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

The full report cites Rodgers as being frustrated with the organization throughout this past off-season, despite the team’s success and deep playoff run. Rodgers and the team are said to currently be in a “stand-off” to see who makes the next move.

According to the NFL network’s Tom Pelissero, the San Francisco 49ers reached out to the Packers with a trade offer, but according to his sources say there is “zero percent chance” the Packers trade Rodgers.

Fox NFL reporter Jay Glazer doubled down on Schefter’s initial report as well, saying that it appears Rodgers is “strongly convicted” to not returning to the Packers.

Meanwhile, Trey Wingo reports that he Packers told Rodgers they would trade him this off season. According to Wingo, Rodgers has said that he’s not returning either way.

The reigning MVP was drafted by the Packers in 2005 and has been with the team for his entire storied career. Last year, they ended the season with a 13-3 record and finished first in the NFC North. Their season ended with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. The Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, would go on to win the Super Bowl.