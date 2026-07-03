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Grades will change as the evaluation phase never ends, but following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft it's time to hand out marks for all 32 squads.Ian Wharton
With the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, it's time to crown our winners and losers out of the first 32 picks. Which fan bases are happy or mad?Aaron C. Mansfield
With the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, it's time to hand out grades to each of the teams that chose among the first 32 selections.Ian Wharton
The 21-year-old Albertan has made choices that outwardly defied convention in the world of football. Now, he'll be selected at 2021 NFL Draft this weekend.Liam Fox