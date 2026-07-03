Nfl-Draft-2021

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Canadian football player Jevon Holland
Sports

'I Can't Wait': B.C.'s Jevon Holland Was Born Ready for the NFL Draft

The native of Coquitlam, B.C. feels like his opt-out year away from the game and his father’s own football experience have given him a head start.

Liam Fox1906 days ago
Trey Lance North Dakota St Butler 2019
Sports

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 of the NFL Draft (V8)

The NFL Draft finally arrives Thursday. In our final mock draft before the first-round, we predict all 32 picks, including where the five quarterbacks land.

Ian Wharton1907 days ago
Zach Wilson BYU Tennessee 2019
Sports

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 of the NFL Draft (V7)

Who will the 49ers take? Where will Justin Fields end up? Will the Patriots trade up? We answer all of those questions in our latest 2021 NFL mock draft.

Ian Wharton1915 days ago
Sam Darnold Jets Broncos Black Jersey 2020
Sports

Winners and Losers: Sam Darnold Traded to Panthers

The Jets traded the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to the Panthers on Monday. Here are the winners and losers from the latest significant NFL transaction.

Ian Wharton1928 days ago
Justin Fields #1 and head coach Ryan Day
Sports

Ohio State Coach Defends Justin Fields by Attacking Players Who Opted Out Due to COVID-19

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is doing what he can to defend his former star quarterback Justin Fields from pre-NFL draft critiques and rumors.

Xavier Hamilton1929 days ago
Advertisement
Julio Jones Falcons Vikings 2020
Sports

10 NFL Trades That Must Happen by the End of the Draft

With NFL free agency behind us, it's time to start assessing the trade marketing heading toward the April's draft. Here are 10 deals that must go down.

Ian Wharton1933 days ago
Zach Wilson BYU Tennessee 2019
Sports

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 of the NFL Draft (V4)

Our latest mock draft reflects what we could see in free agency and projects who fits where the best. Who will be the second name taken off the board?

Ian Wharton1963 days ago
Ja'Marr Chase LSU Clemson 3 2020
Sports

2021 NFL Draft: The Worst Pro Comparisons for the Top Prospects

After offering up the best-case comparisons for the 2021 NFL Draft's top prospects, it's time to look at the worst-case comparisons for Ja'Marr Chase and co.

Ian Wharton1976 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App