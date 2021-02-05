The NFL world has mostly shifted its focus to the offseason with Super Bowl LV here. Franchises are feverishly trying to fill their coaching staffs, front office roles, and plan to address key needs on their roster. We’ve already seen the transaction wire feature a huge trade, and more look likely to come as free agency nears.

The prospects atop mock drafts have been household names for months, and will be picked apart to death before the end of April. But these players can ball, and feature special traits that allowed them to dominate at the collegiate level. The difficulty in evaluating them is whether those traits are strong enough to elevate above their competition in the NFL.

Comparisons are hard because usage is affected by many outside factors. We’ll focus on movement skill and the eye test for how 10 of the best playmaking prospects compare to today’s NFL stars. Some of the comparisons aren’t as lofty as the Hall of Fame names that some might toss around, but there’s absolutely no shame drawing similarities to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.