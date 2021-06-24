Phoenix Suns center DeAndre Ayton, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, called his draft class the best in NBA history earlier this week. Watching these NBA Playoffs, you can see why the Suns center would make such a bold statement. His teammate, Mikal Bridges, has also been a key playoff contributor. Fellow lottery picks Luka Doncic and Trae Young have silenced their doubters.

Trae Young:



48 points

11 assists

7 rebounds

17/34 FG



3-0 in game 1s. This is his FIRST postseason. 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/Kb6ZtevVXM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 24, 2021

Throw in Game 7 hero and Atlanta legend Kevin Huerter, Collin Sexton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr, Miles Bridges, and Michael Porter Jr., and you can see how the 2018 draft might end up being one of the best draft classes of all-time.

It’s too soon to say where the 2018 draft will end up in the all-time discussion, but we’re willing to throw it into one of our top 10 NBA draft classes since 1984. With Ayton’s comments in mind and the NBA Draft Lottery in the books, we decided to rank the 10 best NBA draft classes ever. Of course, this wasn’t an easy task and there will surely be debate involved. So let’s get to it.