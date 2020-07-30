We've finally arrived. The NBA is back after months on hiatus after the league was shutdown in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It's been a long journey to this point, but the NBA is ready to restart, even though it will look very different than what everyone is used to. We won't see any fans in the arena. Every team is playing in the bubble in Orlando. However, the competition isn't going anywhere and we all know the NBA always has plenty of storylines. It may look and feel very different, but the NBA is back, and hopefully better than ever.

As you can see, we're very excited for the restart. It's been a long a four months without basketball, but the wait is over. And props to the NBA for pulling this off. There were plenty of doubts about the bubble and it could still all come crashing down, but to this point, they've done an amazing job to get this together. Now it's time to watch some meaningful basketball, and to celebrate, the Complex Sports team, including some of our writers and other members of the staff, have put together full predictions for how the rest of the season will unfold.

There's no real consensus to the picks, other than Ja Morant as ROY and Giannis as MVP. Oh, and just about everyone thinks the Lakers will win it all. Lot of people sleeping on the Clippers and Bucks, it seems. It's all in good fun and mostly just a celebration of the return of hoops. It's been a long journey, so let's get to it.

Zach Frydenlund

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Heat

5. Pacers

6. 76ers

7. Nets

8. Magic

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Jazz

5. Thunder

6. Rockets

7. Mavericks

8. Pelicans

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Sixers

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Sixers vs. Lakers

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: Boban Marjanović

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: As you can see by my Finals prediction, I think we see the 76ers go on a crazy run to the NBA Finals. I don’t think they win it all, but I have them upsetting the Bucks and sending Milwaukee into a dark place with Giannis’ free agency status in a few years.

Adam Caparell

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. 76ers

5. Heat

6. Pacers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Thunder

4. Nuggets

5. Rockets

6. Jazz

7. Mavericks

8. Blazers

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Celtics

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Clippers vs. Lakers

NBA Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Clippers

NBA Champion: Clippers

NBA MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: JR Smith

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: The Thunder last longer than the Rockets.

Zion Olojede

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Sixers

5. Heat

6. Pacers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Thunder

5. Rockets

6. Jazz

7. Mavs

8. Grizzlies

9. Pelicans (play-in)



Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Sixers vs. Celtics

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Celtics vs. Lakers

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Bubble MVP: LeBron James

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: The Bucks won’t make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Angel Diaz

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:



1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Sixers

5. Heat

6. Pacers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:



1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Thunder

5. Jazz

6. Rockets

7. Mavs

8. Blazers

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Celtics

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Celtics vs. Lakers

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Bubble MVP: LeBron James

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: I’m making two lukewarm predictions because I really don’t have a bold one. The first one is the Blazers will play themselves into the 8th seed and give the Lakers some trouble. They still might get swept or win a game, but the games will be close.

My second prediction is that the Celtics will upset the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals and give America a much needed Lakers/Celtics NBA Finals. I’ve had hotter takes. —Angel Diaz

Rawan Eewshah

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Heat

5. Pacers

6. 76ers

7. Nets

8. Magic

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Jazz

5. Thunder

6. Rockets

7. Mavs

8. Pelicans (praying for the sake of a LeBron vs. young Zion match-up in the first-round)

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Celtics

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Bucks

NBA Champion: Lakers, in honor of Kobe.

NBA MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja “Fuck 12” Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: LeBron James

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: If the postseason doesn’t get completely canceled due to Coronavirus, JR Smith will redeem himself for the 2018 NBA Finals during the 2020 NBA Finals.

Mike Destefano

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Heat

5. 76ers

6. Pacers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Rockets

5. Thunder

6. Jazz

7. Mavericks

8. Blazers

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Sixers vs. Raptors

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Sixers

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: LeBron James

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: Joel Embiid

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: Ben Simmons gets hot from three in series clinching game, helps Sixers upset Bucks in Eastern Conference semis.

John Walaszek

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Heat

4. Celtics

5. Pacers

6. 76ers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Nuggets

3. Clippers

4. Jazz

5. Rockets

6. Mavs

7. Thunder

8. Grizzlies

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Heat

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Nuggets

NBA Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Bucks

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: LeBron James

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: Jimmy Butler

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: Everyone gets COVID-19.

Kevin Clark

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Celtics

3. Raptors

4. Heat

5. 76ers

6. Pacers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Jazz

5. Rockets

6. Thunder

7. Mavericks

8. Pelicans

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Raptors

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Lakers

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: LeBron James

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: LeBron James

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: Players will be social distancing in hazmat suits and masks during the championship celebration in the locker room.

Danny Cunningham

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Heat

5. 76ers

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Orlando Magic

8. Brooklyn Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Nuggets

4. Thunder

5. Rockets

6. Jazz

7. Mavericks

8. Trail Blazers

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Celtics

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Milwaukee vs. Lakers

NBA Champion: Lakers

NBA MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: LeBron James

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: The Bucks are pushed to seven games in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Eastern Conference finals.

Jannelle Moore

Eastern Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Bucks

2. Raptors

3. Celtics

4. Heat

5. 76ers

6. Pacers

7. Magic

8. Nets

Western Conference Playoff Seeding:

1. Lakers

2. Clippers

3. Jazz

4. Nuggets

5. Rockets

6. Thunder

7. Mavericks

8. Blazers

Eastern Conference Finals Matchup: Bucks vs. Raptors

Western Conference Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Clippers

NBA Finals Matchup: Lakers vs. Bucks

NBA Champion: Bucks

NBA MVP: Giannis Antentokounmpo

NBA Rookie of the Year: Ja Morant

NBA Bubble MVP: Giannis Antentokounmpo

One Bold Prediction for the 2020 NBA Playoffs: Expect a share of upsets. There’s no home court advantage. Everyone’s had the same amount of time off. With the odds as flat as they are in this regard, I wouldn’t put it past anyone to catch fire and pull off the impossible.