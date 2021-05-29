The Milwaukee Bucks just got finished sweeping the Miami Heat, and the Bucks Twitter account wants to make sure the latter doesn't forget this loss anytime soon.

Back in 2020, the Bucks lost to the Heat in the Orlando bubble as the No. 1 seed in the east, a defeat that helped pave the way for the Heat to dominate in the NBA Finals. But now, it seems the tide has turned, as the Bucks swept the Heat in overtime. “Goodnight #HeatTwitter” it reads on the Bucks Twitter page. Beneath the caption, a slideshow runs of all the shade Bucks fans threw at the Heats social media page during the game. Silly strings pluck in the background as the slide runs through various tweets that dismiss the Heat’s talent. “Bruh, are we actually bubble frauds?” reads one tweet. “@MiamiHEAT at a loss for words,” reads another. “Make the pain stop,” reads another. As the slideshow progress, the tweets appear faster and faster, until a message appears at the end. “History in the making,” it reads.

Needless to say, the NBA playoffs this weekend are off to a great start, and the excitement is set to continue tomorrow. The 76ers are set to play the Wizards at 1 p.m. ET, while the Jazz is expected to play the Grizzlies tomorrow evening at 9:30 p.m. ET. The latter should be a moving game, as it was announced today that devoted Jazz player Mark Eaton died in an apparent motorcycle crash today.