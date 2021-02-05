Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wasn’t too pleased with ESPN journalist Zach Lowe’s recent critique of Mavs guard Luka Doncic for becoming what Lowe believes to be “one of the biggest whiners in the NBA.”

Cuban slammed Lowe during Vice TV’s Cari & Jemele Won’t Stick to Sports, speaking to Lowe directly. “Fuck you, Zach Lowe. You don’t know shit. I know Luka. He’s not a big whiner. He’s passionate, he cares. He wants to win.” Cuban added, “He’s a baller.”

Lowe bashed Doncic earlier this week on his Lowe Post podcast: “Luka has become one of the biggest whiners in the NBA,” he said. “It’s constant, every time he drives he is whining. He spent so much energy whining to the referees and slumping his shoulders to teammates, it sucked the life of the team many times.”

The Mavericks are struggling this season, with a 9-14 record that places them at the No. 14 seed in the Western Conference. However, Doncic’s performance has still been quite impressive, putting up 27.2 points, 9.4 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.