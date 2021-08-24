J.R. Smith is ready for people to focus on what’s important.

The NBA champion, who just recently enrolled in North Carolina A&T, called out House of Highlights over a post that perpetuated the narrative that he’s a drinker of Hennessy, despite previously saying he’s only had three glasses of Hennessy in his life.

In response to the since-deleted Instagram post, which showed him walking through campus with the caption “He really off the Henny rn,” Smith called on House of Highlights to do better.

“Ight that Henny shit really not funny tho can y’all try a different joke,” Smith wrote, adding that he harbors no ill will to the student who took the original video. “Not really mad at the kid honestly they gone say whatever but [House of Highlights] the disrespect y’all post it’s truly enough. As a Black man in America y’all still can’t move on from the bullshit that people continue to put on your name! Not one positive post about going to school an trying to better myself! Y’all make it look so weak/corney to inspire my people to want to do better you consistently bring up an post bullshit.”