After three years of marriage, Jalen Rose and his wife, ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim, are reportedly calling it quits, TMZ reports.

Rose filed for divorce back in April, claiming that the couple’s marriage broke down after Qerim moved to Connecticut. The former NBA player, who’s now co-host of ESPN’s popular podcast and afternoon TV show, Jalen & Jacoby, confirmed the news on Wednesday via his Instagram Story.

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Image via Instagram

Qerim has not yet addressed the news, though she has removed Rose’s name from her social media accounts.

TMZ notes that Jalen is not asking for alimony, and that the couple did not sign a prenup. Additionally, Molly does not want any spousal support.

The news arrives five years after Rose and Qerim went public with their relationship, and just over three years after they tied the knot in July 2018 in a small ceremony in New York City. Back in April, prior to Rose filing for divorce, the couple was featured in a Gatorade commercial.