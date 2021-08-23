Just a week after Myles Garrett said he would “beat the brakes off of Logan Paul” if the two ever entered the ring in an interview with Complex Sports, Jake Paul has come to his older brother’s defense.

During an interview with 3News’ Stephanie Haney on her 3 Things to Know podcast, Paul was asked about the Cleveland Browns defensive end’s comments. While admitting that he, as a native of Ohio, “loves the Browns,” Paul maintained that he sees the hypothetical fight going down a bit differently than Garrett.

Stick to football, my friend,” Paul told Haney. “I like Myles. I have nothing against him, he’s an amazing player. But you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to step into the ring. People don’t realize it’s a whole different sport.”