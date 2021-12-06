Following his win against Isaac Cruz on Sunday, Gervonta Davis threatened both Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia on Twitter.

Shortly after the match, Oscar De La Hoya threw his support behind Ryan Garcia in a tweet. “@RyanGarcia will beat any!!! lightweight in the world!” he wrote, only to get a reply from Davis just over an hour later.

“I will beat the both of y’all asses,” Davis replied in a quote-retweet.

Garcia also got involved in the back-and-forth, and certainly had some fighting words for Davis.

“You can’t and will not do shit we all seen that today,” he wrote. “You almost lost and they set that up so you look good.” Prior to this, he also suggested that Davis only has a winning streak because he fights “c-level fighters,” and “out of all the lightweights he’s the weakest!!!”

It sounds as though the two are gunning for a fight, although nothing has been organized yet. In a post-fight press conference, both Davis and his promoter Floyd Mayweather dismissed Garcia as “a YouTuber.” Davis added, “We aren’t worried about him… He’s a pretty girl, that’s what he is.” Mayweather faced off against a YouTuber earlier this year himself, fighting controversial vlogger-turned-boxer Logan Paul, who ultimately lost but managed to last all eight rounds.

In January this year, Davis said he was “pushing” for a fight with Garcia, per Bleacher Report. The two have been trading shots ever since.