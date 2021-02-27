Former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has sold her share of the WNBA team Atlanta Dream.

The Associated Press reports that real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener has now become the lead owner, with the three-member investor group rounded out by former Dream guard Renee Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Gottesdiener’s firm, Northland Investment Corp.

Loeffler was pressured to sell her 49 percent stake in the team following a letter she wrote this summer to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert arguing against the league’s campaign for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. On Jan. 20, the WNBA revealed that a change in ownership was imminent.

Montgomery’s new role means that she has become the first former player to be both an owner and executive of a WNBA team. She didn’t play during the 2020 season, instead focusing her efforts on systemic injustices, and subsequently announced she was retiring after playing for 11 seasons.

“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” Engelbert said in a statement.

“I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”

Montgomery also touched on what her new means to her. “Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously,” Montgomery said. “I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!”