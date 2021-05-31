Kyrie Irving didn’t get the warmest welcome at his former home court on Sunday night.

After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 141-126 at TD Garden, taking their series lead to 3-1, video emerged showing a water bottle being thrown at Irving as he exited the court. The bottle appeared to miss Kyrie, as you can see in the video below, but his teammates didn’t look too thrilled, and pointed to the fan after the incident.

The fan was reportedly apprehended and detained, according to the Boston Globe’s National NBA writer Gary Washburn.

Another tweet from YES Network’s Michael Grady appeared to show the man—rocking a Kevin Garnett jersey—being escorted out of his seat by Boston Police after he was reportedly arrested.

After the game, Kevin Durant stood by his teammate, saying fans should “grow the fuck up and enjoy the game.”

“We know how these people are in Boston, and we know how passionate they are about Kyrie in particular,” KD said, according to New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield.

Nets coach Steve Nash said he didn’t see the incident.

At one point, Kyrie was seen stepping on the Celtics logo after the game, but nothing warrants having a bottle thrown at a player.