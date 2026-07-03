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Karl-Anthony Towns waving at audience during Late Night appearance
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns on Brooklyn Celebrating Knicks Championship: 'They Have a Whole Team!'

"I've never seen all five boroughs get together," KAT said.

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Michael Porter, Jr. in a Denver Nuggets jersey with number 1, on the court with a bandaged shoulder, focused expression.
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Warns Sports Betting Can Affect ‘Integrity’ of NBA Games

His comments come a year after his brother Jontay was banned from the NBA for gambling.

Alex Ocho338 days ago
Basketball player Dwight Howard in a sleeveless black shirt, smiling during a game.
Sports

Dwight Howard on Lakers-Nets Trades: ‘LeGM Said That’s Enough, DLo’

On Sunday, it was announced that the Lakers' D'Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis would be traded to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

Alex Ocho562 days ago
Kyrie Irving has been suspended
Sports

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for 'No Less Than Five Games' (UPDATE)

The Brooklyn Nets announced Kyrie Irving will be suspended for "no less than five games" as he must meet a "series of objective remedial measures."

Jose Martinez1351 days ago
Cam'ron of Dipset performs onstage during Verzuz
Music

Cam'ron Calls Out Ben Simmons Following Nets' Loss to Mavericks: 'That Sh*t Got Me Mad'

The rapper expressed his frustration just a day after the Nets fell to the Mavericks in OT: "I watched you shoot an airball layup. Stop playin’ with my n***as."

Joshua Espinoza1357 days ago
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Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers
Sports

Ben Simmons Says He’ll Be Shooting Three-Pointers With Brooklyn Nets, Calls Out Shaq for Exposing DMs

Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Ben Simmons has proclaimed that he’ll be shooting three-pointers while playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Price1394 days ago
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Sports

Kevin Durant Reportedly Tells Nets Owner to Choose Between Him or Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks (UPDATE)

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Kevin Durant has asked Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai to choose between him and head coach Steve Nash.

Brad Callas1439 days ago
Kevin Durant looks on NBA playoff game against the Celtics.
Sports

NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant Requesting Trade From the Nets

Kevin Durant sent the NBA into a frenzy when news surfaced that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets hours before the league's free agency period began.

Jose Martinez1477 days ago
Kyrie Irving against the Memphis Grizzlies
Sports

Lakers Emerge as 'Most Significant Threat to Land Kyrie Irving if He Leaves Nets, According to Report (UPDATE)

With Kyrie Irving’s future with the Nets in question, the Lakers are reportedly the “most significant threat” to lure him away from Brooklyn.

Jordan Rose1485 days ago
Kyrie Irving
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly 'Unwilling' to Offer Kyrie Irving Long-Term Contract Extension

The Nets are reportedly unwilling to commit to a long-term contract extension for Kyrie Irving as they question their future with the guard.

Jordan Rose1514 days ago
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ames Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs
Sports

James Harden Responds to Report Suggesting He's Unhappy in Brooklyn

James Harden responded to a question on if he enjoys being in New York City after a report suggesting he preferred being in Texas was released.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1633 days ago
kyrie-irving-talks-vaccine-mandate
Sports

Kyrie Irving Shares His COVID-19 Vaccine Stance, Says He Doesn’t Plan on Retiring

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving took to Instagram Live on Wednesday night to talk about the controversy surrounding his COVID-19 vaccine stance.

Abel Shifferaw1737 days ago
kyrie-vaccine-nets
Sports

Nets Reportedly Getting Ready for Possibility Kyrie Irving Will Miss Home Games Over Vaccine (UPDATED)

With the NBA season about to being, the Brooklyn Nets are still unsure whether Kyrie Irving will be available to play at home games since he's unvaccinated.

Jordan Rose1745 days ago
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets arrives to the arena prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sports

Kyrie Irving Addresses Rumor He Would Retire If Traded by Nets

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright reported Wednesday that Kyrie Irving’s representation has “made it known” he would retire from the NBA if the Nets were to deal him.

Jose Martinez1765 days ago

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