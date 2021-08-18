In a recent interview for Bleacher Report’s Chips series, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant sat down for an interview in which they discussed KD’s decision to leave the Golden State Warriors.

The 24-minute video is highlighted by the pair discussing their infamous argument against the Clippers in 2018. “How much did our argument against the Clippers drive you to ultimately leave the Warriors?” Draymond asks his former teammate.

“It wasn’t the argument, it was how Steve Kerr acted like it didn’t happen,” KD responds. “Bob Myers tried to just discipline you and think that would put the mask over everything.”

This story is being updated.