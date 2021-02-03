Snapchat has released the official trailer for Colin Kaepernick Vs the World, which highlight's Colin Kaepernick's early life, his journey from star NFL quarterback to civil rights activist, and the impact he's made since kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

The Complex-produced eight-episode docuseries premieres on Feb. 6 during Super Bowl weekend, with further episodes of the third season of Vs the World to follow every other day on Snapchat's Discover.

Watch the trailer for Colin Kaepernick Vs the World up top and check out the poster for the docuseries below. You can subscribe to Vs the World here to watch past seasons on 6ix9ine and Conor McGregor, as well as to stay up to date on upcoming episodes.