Kevin Durant put up a historic performance on Tuesday night in Game 5 of the Brooklyn Nets’ Eastern Conference semifinals series against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant ended the night with 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

The Nets were able to clinch a victory with a final score of 114-108.

While many took to social media to praise Durant’s impressive performance, others criticized Antetokounmpo for not guarding the Nets star.

Although he didn’t call him out by name, CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers seemingly took a shoot at the 2019–20 Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to making the comments, McCollum called KD’s performance “real life poetry in motion.” Antetokounmpo ended up scoring 34 points in his Game 5 performance.

Bradley Beal caught wind of McCollum’s tweet and responded by telling him to “chill.”

Draymond Green also seemingly chimed in, agreeing that he would at least attempt to defend “the hottest dude on the court.”

After the game, Giannis heaped praised on Durant, who he called “the best player in the world.” He also said that he’s up for taking “the challenge” of guarding Durant in future games.

The Nets, who are leading 3-2, and the Bucks will face off again for Game 6 tomorrow.