Poking fun at the “big ol’ women down in San Antonio” has been something of a pastime for Charles Barkley on Inside The NBA, but as the TNT host shares, his days doing so are numbered.

The NBA legend and commentator didn’t just say the joke as a one-time thing. No, he’s repeated it for several years, and under many, many different circumstances as you can see in the below video

But it seems as if he may no longer keep the gag running, despite having admitted to it being a joke, going. After an article on mysanantonio.com called out the baller for his “fat-shaming shtick,” he’s opened up about why he’s being asked for it to come to an end.

“They’re like, ‘Charles, we got one lady wrote an article,’” Barkley said on the “Grant & Danny” show on 106.7 The Fan. “I’m like first of all, I didn’t call anybody PERSONALLY fat in San Antonio. I was just joking around and when this one lady wrote this article … we’ve been having fun with this for probably 10, 15 years!”

Barkley blamed cancel culture for the new restrictions, TMZ reports, saying that “You can’t even have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled and things like that.” He added that “they can kiss my ass” once he turns 60 in a few years.

In the article—written by Madalyn Mendoza—the writer explains that “Barkley will use any opportunity to disparage local ladies.”

“Barkley’s comments are never isolated,” Mendoza wrote. “Fans watching the broadcast then jumped on Twitter to echo his jokes about a city they’ve probably never visited.”