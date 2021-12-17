Among the many things that 2021 stood for, it was the year live sports returned in full effect.

After COVID hit the world in March of 2020, canceling major sporting events and causing professional sports leagues to create “bubbles” in order to carry out their seasons, this year was much more normal. Better than normal, actually, as Canadians were at the forefront of this sporting resurgence, with men and women in individual and team sports having success across the board(er), extending Canada’s influence within the world of sports.

From the Tokyo Olympics to the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship to the U.S. Open to the return of professional sports leagues in full-capacity stadiums throughout the country—however shortlived that was—2021 had something for everyone. Here are the top 15 sports moments Canada has to be proud of in 2021.