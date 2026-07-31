Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.Kyle Parkinson
Featured
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.Alex Nino Gheciu
Despite lack of funding, development programs, and promotion women get compared to their male counterparts, it was Canada’s women who dominated the headlines.Oren Weisfeld
Sports
‘It’s Great for Canada’: Leylah Fernandez and Felix Auger Aliassime Make History at the U.S. Open
In a historic moment for Canadian tennis, 19-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez and 21-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime made it through the U.S. Open semifinals.Oren Weisfeld