Here's Why Victor Wembanyama Will Be the Greatest Basketball Player Ever

Magic Johnson was right alongside Kareem for five of those championships, winning Finals MVP his rookie season and orchestrating the "Showtime Lakers" offense that dominated the NBA and became one of the most iconic teams in league history.

While Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan didn’t quite eclipse Kareem’s career, Shaq peaked as the most dominant force the NBA has ever seen while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to three straight championships, and Duncan served as the ultimate model of consistency, never missing the playoffs or winning less than 50 games during his career. The exception being his second season which was strike shortened. He still led the Spurs to the championship, his first of five.

And then there is LeBron James. No athlete has been under the public spotlight for this long, dealt with the expectations of becoming the greatest player of all-time, and not only lived up to the hype, but exceeded it in an era where every step of a career is under a microscope. Four MVP’s. Four championships with three different franchises. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, breaking Kareem’s record that once seemed unbreakable. Not to mention, he's had 20 consecutive seasons of averaging at least 25 points per game.

It’s easy to understand why anybody would be hesitant to buy in on the Wembanyama hype of him being the greatest prospect ever. With so many great ones already, not to mention recent greats such as Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard who had their fair share of hype entering the league. I tried my hardest to fight against the noise, believing that Wembanyama had to show me he was better than those guys, let alone five of the 10 best players of all-time. Believing that his hype hadn’t surpassed Zion Williamson’s enormous hype at Duke and the “it-factor” that he displayed there and in his brief stints of consistent playing time in the NBA.

And then the preseason happened. My entire perspective had changed. If you simply showed somebody who never has watched a basketball game the Wembanyama highlights of his preseason game against the Miami Heat, they would think they were watching the most flawless basketball player to ever play. A 7-foot-4 center who dunked over opposing big men while barely getting off the ground. He brought the ball up the court, executing dribble combos into pull-up jumpers, something that shouldn’t be possible for somebody with his height. He called for lobs from the three-point line, brought the ball up the court and dunked in transition. And, of course, he protected the rim and covered the entire halfcourt defensively with his absurd wingspan and agility.