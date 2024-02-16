Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Garrett Wilson, & Adidas Stars Open Up About Playing Under Pressure

Have you ever wondered what goes through a basketball player's mind when they have the ball down two points with the final seconds ticking away? Can you imagine the pressure a kicker has to make the game-winning field goal as the clock expires? Athletes often have to overcome a mental battle in high pressure situations in their respective sports.

Adidas recently celebrated the launch of its new global brand campaign in Las Vegas with a panel of brand athlete stars to discuss how they navigate and overcome the pressure associated with their sport. In its new campaign, Adidas joined forces with leading sport neuroscientists, neuro11, to analyze and dissect the impact of playing sports under pressure. Backed by data and analysis, the goal of the campaign was to find ways to eliminate pressure from an athlete and get back to the joy of the game.