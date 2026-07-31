Paul Pierce Fights Back Against Ex's $30,000 Monthly Child Support Demand

Paul Pierce is pushing back ex Princess Santiago's request for nearly $30,000 a month in child support for their son King.

The NBA Hall of Famer filed court documents on Wednesday (July 29) opposing Santiago's demand for $29,811 per month. In the docs seen by Complex, Pierce has proposed paying roughly $4,145 monthly — a figure he argues better reflects his current financial standing.

Santiago had also sought $100,000 in legal fees and almost $20,000 to cover pregnancy, birth, and post-birth costs. Her legal team pointed to remarks Pierce made on Club Shay Shay, in which he said his endorsement income was substantial enough that he never touched his NBA salary for personal expenses, as justification for the high figure.

Pierce, however, argues his financial situation has changed significantly. He reported 2025 income of approximately $1.5 million, and residual payments from Fox Sports 1 — where his role ended in 2021 — are set to stop in September, after which his income will drop by nearly half.

His filing also highlights existing obligations: Pierce currently pays $20,000 per month in spousal support and $24,000 per month in child support for four other children, totaling $44,000 per month before any new order is factored in.