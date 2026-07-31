Paul Pierce Fights Back Against Ex's $30,000 Monthly Child Support Demand

Key Takeaways
- Paul Pierce is opposing ex Princess Santiago’s request for $29,811 a month in child support for their son King, countering with about $4,145 and arguing it better reflects his current finances.
- Pierce says his roughly $1.5 million 2025 income will drop by nearly half when Fox Sports 1 residuals end in September and notes he already pays $44,000 a month in spousal and child support for four other children, while claiming Santiago earns over $400,000 a year.
- The two are also clashing over custody — Pierce is seeking joint legal and physical custody, while Santiago wants sole custody after previously filing a paternity suit and saying she went through pregnancy without his support.
Paul Pierce is pushing back ex Princess Santiago's request for nearly $30,000 a month in child support for their son King.
The NBA Hall of Famer filed court documents on Wednesday (July 29) opposing Santiago's demand for $29,811 per month. In the docs seen by Complex, Pierce has proposed paying roughly $4,145 monthly — a figure he argues better reflects his current financial standing.
Santiago had also sought $100,000 in legal fees and almost $20,000 to cover pregnancy, birth, and post-birth costs. Her legal team pointed to remarks Pierce made on Club Shay Shay, in which he said his endorsement income was substantial enough that he never touched his NBA salary for personal expenses, as justification for the high figure.
Pierce, however, argues his financial situation has changed significantly. He reported 2025 income of approximately $1.5 million, and residual payments from Fox Sports 1 — where his role ended in 2021 — are set to stop in September, after which his income will drop by nearly half.
His filing also highlights existing obligations: Pierce currently pays $20,000 per month in spousal support and $24,000 per month in child support for four other children, totaling $44,000 per month before any new order is factored in.
Pierce noted in the filing that Santiago earns more than $400,000 annually, pushing back on her claim of limited financial resources. He also rebutted characterizations of his personal life directly: "I live a quiet and stable life with my girlfriend. I do not drink to excess."
Prior to the court filings, Pierce had been voluntarily sending Santiago $5,000 per month. The two are also at odds over custody: Pierce is seeking joint legal and physical custody of King, while Santiago is requesting sole custody.
Santiago's statement from when she filed a California paternity suit in January reflected her frustration: "I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately. Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed. This isn't about drama or attention — it's about accountability and doing what's right for my child."
Pierce confirmed paternity in April, when King was about two months old. The custody and support dispute is ongoing in California court.