Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts on Injured Reserve Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot

Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely for a major medical reason.

The Philadelphia Eagles placed its quarterback on injured reserve because of a superficial blood clot, ESPN reported Saturday (Oct. 17), a reversal from the team's position hours earlier. The move followed a day of additional consultations with doctors and outside experts.

During the Eagles’ Oct. 4 loss to the Rams, Hurts was stepped on by a player’s cleat. He sought calf treatment four days later.

An ultrasound in London on Oct. 10 found the superficial clot, and doctors cleared him to play. He took the field without limitation in the Week 5 loss to Jacksonville, completing 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown.

A follow-up ultrasound on Oct. 14 showed the clot had moved. That result held Hurts out against Carolina and set Saturday's decision in motion.