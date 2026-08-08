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Memphis Grizzlies Player Brandon Clarke's Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

The Grizzlies forward passed away in May.

Brandon Clarke
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The cause of death for Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has been revealed.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner revealed in a statement that Clarke died from “the effects of heroin and cocaine.” Additionally, the office also listed "combined effects of multiple prescription medications" as another "significant condition" for his death, but didn’t specify which medications it was referring to.

Clarke’s death has been officially ruled as an accident. "The Medical Examiner report will be available at a future date," wrote the examiner’s office in a statement.

On May 11, Clarke was found unresponsive at a home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Clarke averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in 309 games for the Grizzlies. In 2020, he finished fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

"Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten," said the team in a statement after his death.

Prior to his death, Clarke was charged in Arkansas with possession and trafficking of a controlled substance after police officers found 1,200 pills that he referred to as “just kratom” after a traffic stop for speeding.

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