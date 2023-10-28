Stephen A. Smith on Dinner With Jay-Z or $500,000 Debate, Explains How He Could See Himself Doing Both

Stephen A. Smith has finally weighed in on the viral debate about whether someone would take a meal with Jay-Z over a large payout.

On The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith explained how he could take a meeting with Jay-Z or $500,000, depending on his life circumstances.

“I don’t think this is cut and dry like Jay-Z says,” Smith says. “If you are broke and you’re struggling to pay bills, you take the half a mil.”

Smith argued that while Jay-Z pointed out the blueprint for success was in his music, he believes one-on-one personal advice is different. “I don’t care what advice he has in his music, it might be hard for someone to decipher from time to time. It might not be contextualized properly. It might be misconstrued and misinterpreted whereas if you were in his face, you would have more clarity.”